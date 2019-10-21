Authorities urge caution in wake of 8th pedestrian death in Henrico

Police are urging drivers and pedestrians to keep a close eye on their surroundings after a 57-year-old man was hit by a car and killed over the weekend.

Until Halloween, Henrico police say they’ll be strictly ticketing anyone ignoring the cross walk and jaywalking laws. Police say most pedestrians killed were jaywalking.

As it gets darker earlier, those walking will be harder to see. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nationally, more than a quarter of accidents happen in the evening between six and nine. They say just 22 percent of accidents happen during daylight.

Avoiding a deadly accident can be as easy as just looking up.

“[They’re] on social media, walking while on the phone, looking down,” Henrico County Police Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Lt. Pecka warned of a few intersections where most accidents happen: W Broad Street and Willow Lawn Drive, Staples Mill Road and Townhouse Rd, W Broad Street near Libbie Avenue Central Station, Brook Road between Villa Park and Parham Road, Brook Road between I-95 and the city line, Laburnum Avenue at Alma Avenue South Station, and Nine Mile Road around Laburnum Avenue.

Whether you’re walking or behind the wheel, “drivers as well as pedestrians have a shared responsibility,” Pecka told 8News.

Nine Mile Road is where Henrico police say 57-year-old Staccato Padgett died while crossing on Friday night. Police say he was the eighth pedestrian killed in Henrico County this year.

Also, less than two weeks ago, a pedestrian was hit by a bus and died on Broad Street in Richmond. Law enforcement agencies say avoiding accidents like these can be easy but only if everyone’s paying close attention.

“We want people to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” Pecka said.

