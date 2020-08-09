‘Back the Blue’ event shows support to law enforcement officers in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County residents and law enforcement came together Saturday afternoon for a ‘Back the Blue’ event.

Dozens of people attended the event, with some even holding signs that read ‘Honk for Heroes.’ In a Facebook post, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said they were humbled by the outpouring of support from the community and fellow first responders from the fire department.

They say in the midst of troubling times, the show of support also raised their spirits.

“Be rest assured that our dedication to providing the highest quality service to all citizens of New Kent County will remain constant no matter the circumstance,” the post read. “We are proud to be YOUR sheriff’s office!”

