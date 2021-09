DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is holding an immunization clinic on Monday, Sept. 13 for students who still need back-to-school shots.

It’s happening at the Dinwiddie County Health Department on Boydton Plank Road from 9-11 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. You’re asked to bring a valid ID, your child’s immunization records, and your health insurance card.