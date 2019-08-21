Bacteria, E.coli levels in James River violate state water quality standard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re thinking about taking a dip in the James River you may want to reconsider.

Last week a test from the James River Association revealed that the river bacteria and E. coli levels are in violation of the state’s water quality standard.

The James River Association is warning river-goers about the high levels of bacteria by labeling an area of the river as ‘high caution.’

The E. Coli levels are too high right now for swimming, area scientists told 8News Wednesday.

RELATED: Unsafe levels of E. coli found in the James River

“With all the rain that moved through there’s reason to believe bacteria conditions are high,” James River Association scientist Ben Watson said. “And that rule of thumb is 48 hours after which the river should be safe again for swimming.”

8News caught up with a Mechanicsville resident who was giving her family from Michigan a tour around the river.

“You have to enjoy the river,” Mechanicsville resident Wendy Isabelle said. “You have to enjoy the city. It’s such a beautiful city. It would be a shame not to be out there.”

Isabelle told 8News she and her family plan on staying out of the water.

“We were just at Belle Isle and I put my hands in the water. So I think I’m a little more mindful now than going across to Brown’s Island to touch the water,” Isabelle said.

Watson said the river is safe for boaters and those who kayak, but swimmers should wait.

“These conditions change quickly,” Watson said. “And so we will be coming back and taking additional samples tomorrow to make sure to make sure our information is as updated as it can be.”

To stay up to date with the James River bacteria levels, click here.