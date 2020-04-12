Bags, baskets and bunnies: Cost Plus World Market donates entire Easter supply to UMFS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cost Plus World Market joined in on donating Easter supplies to UMFS to bring the Easter spirit to children.

The company donated their entire stock of Easter supplies after being deemed a non-essential business — finding their several aisles of untouched chocolate bunnies and rainbow-colored eggs would likely go to waste.

The Cost Plus World Market located on West Broad St. donated three aisles worth of Easter products to UMFS this week. UMFS is a statewide, non-profit that provides resources to children, teens and families who work to conquer behavioral, emotional, and mental health challenges.

UMFS received 17 large moving boxes and eight large bags worth of Easter eggs, baskets, chocolate bunnies and more.

“It warms our hearts, and we are so happy that children and families get to be on the receiving end of something like this,” said Pam Jackowski, general manager of CPWM. “We all feel so uplifted, especially during such a difficult time in the world.”

The UMFS program director at was happy with the donation.

“This gift from World Market was incredible and so timely for our residential youth and our team on the front line,” said Sheena Lyle, UMFS program director for the UMFS Child & Family Healing Center. “We’re so grateful because the donation provides Easter treats to all of our incredible staff and residents at both CFHC in Richmond and Leland House in Fairfax. One of our teaching staff here was actually moved to tears by World Market’s generosity.”

