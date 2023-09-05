CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After four months of rehabilitation and veterinary care, the Wildlife Center of Virginia released an adult bald eagle Tuesday morning.

The eagle was found on the ground of the beach in Cape Charles, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, on April 19 earlier this year. The national icon was unable to fly and had been eating a rotting beached whale, according to the wildlife center.

Wildlife rehabilitator Jodie Sokel captured and cared for the bird until the eagle was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia the following day, the center said.

After treatment for lead levels, as well as monitoring of weight gain and appetite, the eagle was released to once again fly free in the wind at Taps Field, Berkeley Plantation at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Charles City County.

Wildlife Center of Virginia releases bald eagle Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The release was free and open to the public.