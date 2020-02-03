Barricade incident in Spotsylvania ends with arrest

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania County say a barricade incident with an armed subject Monday afternoon has ended.

Deputies add the subject is “safely in custody without incident.” No other injuries were reported.

Authorities had responded to the 10000 block of Crystal Place where they said ‘a barricade situation with an armed subject’ was ongoing. Residents were asked to stay clear from the area as deputies ‘actively’ negotiated with the subject.

UPDATE: Subject is in custody without incident. https://t.co/7Q6kjggrzr — Spotsylvania Sheriff (@SpotsySheriff) February 3, 2020

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:15 p.m. that the subject was apprehended. Deputies did not release any details on what led to the standoff.

