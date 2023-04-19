RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Bassmaster College Series is set to return to the James River in eastern Virginia — for the first time since 2016 — this weekend.

A full field of 275 boats — with teams from colleges across the country — will spread out across 110 miles of the lower James River — and other river systems that flow into the James — to compete on April 21-22.

“It should be a very good tournament. It should be very easy to catch fish,” said Bassmaster Elite Series pro and Richmond native, Ed Loughran III. “It wouldn’t shock me to see the winning weight being close to 50 pounds. There just are too many big fish rolling around and so many 2- to 4-pounders in the river system that someone will catch them. You will see a couple of really big fish caught.”

According to organizers, there will be several different cover options for anglers to pick apart — including cypress trees, lily pads and docks.

The competitors will launch from Osborne Park and Boat Landing in south Henrico at 7:10 a.m. and return for weigh-in at 3:10 p.m. Both Visit Richmond and Henrico County are hosting the event.

Full coverage of the event will be available on the Bassmaster website.