RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Battery Park Christian Church is hosting a YMCA Student Success Center starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Church has partnered with the non-profit to help Richmond students whose parent’s can’t stay home during school hours.

The program is about $33 a week and the center can fit around 30 children.

You can find more information about the program on YMCA Richmond’s website.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ