Be prepared: Making sure you have a plan and supplies for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Often throughout hurricane season you hear about making sure you have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit ready to go if you find yourself in harm’s way. But little did you know that those supplies you’ve been hoarding at home could come in handy if you’re caught in bad winter weather, too.

Ready.gov outlines the basic supplies you need in case of an emergency situation. Supplies like water, food, and a first aid kit are essentials, but in this ever-growing age of technology and COVID-19 it would certainly help to have some additional supplies on hand in case you need it.

Things like battery-powered or hand crank radios, a way to charge a cell phone, masks, hand sanitizer and extra blankets will go a long way in the event snow or ice knocks out the power and the heat while also giving you an opportunity to stay informed on what’s happening with road conditions or emergency alerts.

If you have to travel on the roads during a severe winter weather event, it’s helpful to make sure you have a roadside kit already on hand in case you find yourself stranded. Typical roadside kits include jumper cables, flares, and a blanket.

AAA Mid-Atlantic advises travelers check their vehicles and make sure they have plenty of gas in the tank, a fully-charged car battery, properly-inflated tires, clean headlights, plenty of windshield wiper fluid and properly-functioning brakes and heating systems.

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

That’s why AAA and VDOT both recommend drivers slow down, give yourself plenty of time to get from Point A to Point B, keep those headlights on, keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of you and keep your eyes on the road and off your phone or your car radio.

Also make sure everyone in your household knows of your emergency plans in case you have to evacuate.