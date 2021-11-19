Bear roaming Louisa County kills 3 pigs and 1 sheep, sheriff’s office confirms

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers confirmed a bear in the Bumpass area on Thursday that killed three pigs and a sheep.

The bear is reportedly still roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has been alerted of the bear.

The sheriff’s office recommends using the VDWR website for what to use as bear deterrents to protect livestock and pets.

Louisa officers said it is illegal to shoot a bear out of season, even if it is on your property. They said November 22 is the beginning of bear hunting season.

Report any sightings of the bear to the Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003.