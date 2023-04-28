RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, it was announced that the home goods retail chain, Bed Bath & Beyond, had filed for bankruptcy protection. The announcement came after years of repeated losses and poor sales.

The bankruptcy filing was made in U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Sunday, April 23. In that filing, the retailer claimed that all of its stores would be closed by June 30.

Of the 360 stores across the country, there are two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Richmond area. One of these stores is located at 11609 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. The other store is located at 10050 W. Broad St. by Gaskins Road on the western side of Henrico County.

While store associates 8News spoke with said there was not yet an official date for when these stores would be closed, they believed it would be sometime in June 2023.

However, there are some key dates for those looking to use gift registries and gift cards and more:

Gift cards will be honored until May 8

Merchandise credits can be redeemed until May 15

All purchases made before April 26 will have the standard 30-day return policy, ending on May 24.

For more information on changes to policies that affect consumers, click here.