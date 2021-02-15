Behind the scenes: Dominion Energy works to restore power after ice storm

Dominion energy crews are working around the clock to restore power after an ice storm hits Virginia. (photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

(WRIC) — There are about 6,000 Dominion Energy crews statewide fixing damages after an ice storm hit Virginia over the weekend.

Dominion Energy crews were out this morning in a Mataoaca neighborhood working to restore power after the area experienced power line damages due to fallen trees. The crew working the scene came from Virginia Beach to help.

Dominion Energy worker on top of power pole after ice storm hits Virginia. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

Dominion Energy said this is “the most widespread and most damaging ice storm here since January of 2000.”

Workers are clocking up to 14 hours a day trying to restore electricity.

