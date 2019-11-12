Bellvue community reeling as man recovers from daytime shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in the middle of the day was on the mind of many in the Bellvue community Monday.

It’s why concerned neighbors packed a room Monday night after a man was shot on Avondale Avenue on Friday, Nov. 1 while painting a home in the city’s Northside.

“The person that was shot was our neighbor and friend and it’s very disconcerting and it’s very scary,” a Bellvue resident told 8News.

A couple who spoke with 8News said they’ve known the victim for 25 years. They said the man injured has painted their home in the past.

“His wife has been at the hospital constantly, he’s just a good hardworking man.”

The victim in the Avondale shooting remains hospitalized but is expected to be OK, according to police. Investigators hope with the help of the public, an arrest will be made.

“A lot of you have cameras on your doors and we’ve received multiple pieces of information that has been extremely helpful,” said Det. Patrick Ripley, with the Richmond Police Department.

Leigh Gahr recently moved to the Bellvue neighborhood because she heard it was safe. She told 8News the recent shooting shows that crime can happen anywhere.

“I think there’s still a lot of questions, which is normal because this is an ongoing investigation, but it helped put some people’s worries at ease,” Gahr said.