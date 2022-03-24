ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC)– Family members, friends and community members are reacting after an unexpected loss of a longtime tattoo artist.

Brian Hopson, 49, collapsed in front of his loved ones while walking out of Hanover Junction Tattoo on N. Washington Highway Sunday. Family members told 8News, Hopson passed away the next day.

Prior to the tragedy, he’d been complaining of stomach pains.

His daughter, Sarah Hopson, said his entire family is devastated.

“I wish I had more time,” Hopson said. “I know that Jonathan, my son, got a chance to know him. But as far as my daughter, she’s only two and she’s not going to get to know how wonderful he was.”

Hopson said her father recently helped her illustrate a children’s book.

“He was so loving. He had this like outer shell that he always presented but on the inside, he was just so squishy,” Hopson said. “He cared so much about his family and his community.”

Her father hosted giveaways, donated to charities, was well known in the motorcycle community and gave discounts to law enforcement officers at his shop. George Soongnarata is a police officer with the Ashland Police Department. Soongnarata visited the shop Thursday after hearing about the news. Hopson had tattooed pieces on his arm and Soongnarata had another session scheduled with Hopson before he passed. “The short period of time that I knew him, he was a good guy,” Soongnarata said.

Hopson ran Hanover Junction Tattoo with the help of his high school sweetheart and his wife, Melissa Hopson.

According to his daughter Sarah, the two were best friends and spent every day together over the past ten years.

“I know that’s my dad, but that’s her partner,” Hopson said.

The love he had for his wife is evident, but he also loved his passion of tattooing, which he spent 36 years doing.

Brian and his daughter Sarah

Brian’s apprentice Mason Sylvia

Brian Hopson

Hanover Junction Tattoo, Brian’s tattoo shop

Mason Sylvia is Hopson’s apprentice.

“He loved being in that chair, he loved tattooing and he loved talking to people,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia called him a ‘fantastic mentor and friend.’

“I don’t think a lot of people took great pride in wanting to look at my work when I first started passing everything out, and he was the first person that showed interest and really cared about what I was doing too,” Sylvia said.

Although his office is now empty, leaving a void in more ways than one, his family said they will continue to honor his legacy.

“That’s something that would make him extremely happy,” Sylvia said.

In just two days over $4,000 was raised by the community in Hopson’s memory. His wife Melissa told 8news, they will continue his dream and support his clients and customers.

For now, Sylvia is tasked with taking over Hopson’s clients.