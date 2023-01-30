PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge, which connects Prince George County to Charles City County, will be closed nightly starting Jan. 30 as work begins on an aerial cable installation project.

The bridge will be closed to thru traffic nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by Saturday, Feb. 4 around 4 a.m.

Detour routes

Northbound Route 156/106 – Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.

– Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106. Southbound Route 156/106 – Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.

Alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area include Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.