HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico branch of the Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling a variety of berry plants and large bag clips in support of local 4-H Youth Development programs.

Blackberry and raspberry plants are $7 each. Bundles of 25 strawberry plants are $10. Potted blueberry plants are $10.

Handy Camel Giant Bag Clips, which can be used for bags up to 50 pounds, are $12.

The Henrico VCE said that orders can be completed online or by printing and mailing a form. All orders received by March 11 are guaranteed to be filled, orders placed after will be fille until supplies run out.

Orders will be available for pickup Tuesday, March 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Center, 2175 Mountain Road/