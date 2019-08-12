Bets flood in as horse racing returns to Colonial Downs

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The first live race in more than six years at Colonial Downs brought in more than $1.1 million in wagers. There were 30 races during the first three days of the return of live thoroughbred racing to the area.

Last Thursday, there were 10 races at the track in New Kent. Ninety-three horses compete in the races and anyone in the crowd, or around the country, could bet on the horses.

All of the bets combined totaled more than $1, 156,000. There were also four Virginia-bred races on Saturday.

Racing resumes Thursday at 5 p.m. with a nine-race lineup.