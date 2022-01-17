BettyWhiteChallenge helping to raise money for Richmond animal shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Betty White Challenge is drawing attention to animal shelters across the U.S., as fans make contributions in honor of the star’s devotion to animal causes.

The Richmond SPCA, Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Richmond Animal League have all been accepting donations of animal supplies, money and volunteer time in White’s honor since her death on New Year’s Eve, using the popular hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Today would have been White’s 100th birthday.

The Richmond SPCA was featured on Good Morning America Monday morning, celebrating her birthday and encouraging people to donate $5 or more to their local animal shelters or charity. Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry made an appearance on the show alongside Sue Ann, a puppy named after White’s character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.