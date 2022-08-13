HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after they were hit while riding their bikes along Osborne Turnpike Saturday morning.

Henrico Police responded to Osborne Turnpike around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 for reports of a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists.

According to police, two women were riding bikes along Osborne Turnpike when a Ford Explorer SUV traveling southbound hit both riders.

One of the women, identified as 49-year-old Carla Holland of Richmond, was pronounced dead, according to the police.

The other cyclist was taken to VCU Health with critical injuries, according to police.

Police report that the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Jeffery Brooks of Richmond, was charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter. He is currently being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.