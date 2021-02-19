Big uptick in power outages in Richmond area after winter storm

Power outages reported from Dominion Energy as of 8:15 a.m.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Residents in Virginia are feeling the impacts of Thursday’s winter storm. Many have been left without power and reporting outages this morning.

In total, the state is reporting 38,128 outages. Electrical crews are actively working to resolve power issues — some customers are still dealing with the effects of last weekend’s storm.

Dominion Energy

As of 10:45 a.m., Dominion Energy is reporting that 10,838 customers are without power. In our area, Richmond and Chesterfield are reporting the most outages.

Here’s a list of total outages Dominion is reporting:

Amelia County: 63

Chesterfield County: 2,733

Dinwiddie: 933

Hanover County: 562

Henrico County: 370

City of Richmond: 4,120

Samantha Moore from Dominion Energy said they were cautiously optimistic yesterday, but as freezing rain continued to fall, they were expecting to see an increase in outages today.

At this time, Dominion said there is no timeframe for getting lights back on. Crews have to access the damage and then begin working when it is safe.

If you are experiencing power issues, please report them to Dominion Energy here.

Southside Electric Cooperative

As of 10:30 a.m., Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting that 22,278 of its 52,637 reported customers are without power.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting 35 customer outages as of 10:30 a.m.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative is reporting that 2 customers are without power, as of 10:30 a.m.