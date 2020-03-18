Bingo Beer Co. providing meals to health workers to avoid food waste during virus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bingo Beer Company in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood is closed right now for in-house dining, but they know food brings comfort and people together.

The refrigerators at the restaurant and brewery are stocked up and ready for what would’ve been a busy St. Patrick’s Day. Jason Alley, a partner at Bingo Beer Co., says he is trying to pay it forward.

“Well, we’re trying to find a sense of normalcy in all this weirdness,” Alley told 8News.

Some food and supplies at this restaurant will keep, other items have looming expiration dates. Alley says he’s always concerned with waste.

“Right now the thought of throwing food in the trash is horrifying,” Alley said.

Several workers gathered Wednesday to prep a fruit salad, a garden salad, a type of shepherd’s pie and even containers of pimento cheese.

Here’s just some of the food headed to the hospital. Fresh fruit salad, tossed garden salad, and shepherd’s pie coming up, too. One of the partners here at Bingo says this is them doing their part to stay sane right now — by paying it forward. pic.twitter.com/mg1iYmG3Ll — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) March 18, 2020

The food was then packed up and dropped off at VCU Medical Center, where doctors, nurses, and countless staff are on the frontline of the current public health crisis.

“There’s a lot of isolation going on with everybody so to have that feeling of connection with other people and other parts of the community I think is really valuable,” Alley said.

Those health care workers are no doubt tired and hungry. Alley says this work is helping him get through an uncertain period.

“Being able to find just these little things like this to keep me focused,” Alley said.

This work, Alley says, is bigger than him.

“That’s what we’re hoping for is just to give these people maybe a little bit of an emotional break,” he said.

Bingo says it is still open for to-go orders and beer pickup as well.

