Bingo Beer Co. responds to viral photo of group gathered outside restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bingo Beer Company is responding after a photo circulating online shows a crowd of people forming as they were hoping to get inside.

A crowd forming in a line outside Bingo Beer Co. on Oct. 22. Courtesy: RVA Craft Brew Enthusiast

Jay Bayer, co-owner of the restaurant and brewery, said the photo was taken on the night of Oct. 22 and is a group of local college students who wanted to gather on one of Bingo’s outdoor patios, called the beer garden.

He told 8News the same group visited the bar one week earlier, on Oct. 15, and the bar recognized it as a concern.

“Everybody who showed up wanted to hang out outside on the beer garden so as a result we put policies in place to limit the capacity out there,” Bayer said.

After those capacity restrictions were put in place, the same group came a week later on Oct. 22, when the photo was taken.

“We weren’t letting everybody in the space and, as we were managing our capacity inside and trying to manage the crowd that was coming, more and more ubers of people kept showing up outside,” Bayer said, describing how the crowd outside formed.

The viral photo resulted in an influx of complaints to the Virginia Departmentof Health. Richmond Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said they have received 82 complaints agains Bingo.

Bayer said most of those complaints are for the restaurant being ver capacity or for people isnide not wearing masks. “I can assure everyone that we are well, well under our capacity,” he said.

Bayer also said mask wearing is strictly enforced inside Bingo any time people are not sitting at their table.

Now, the bar is taking precautions a step further. “We decided that for an indefinite amount of time, the right thing to do is just to close early,” the co-owner said.

Bingo, which typically is open until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends, will be closing at 11 p.m. every night. In addition, the bar will have an extra staff member monitor the line outside to enforce social distancing.

Bayer said the health department has been out to Bingo twice. The first time health officials visited they asked them to make a couple of changes, and the second time Bingo actually invited the department after the photo surfaced to show the precautions they continue to take.