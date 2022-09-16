HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — BJ’s Wholesale locations across the country will now accept EBT payments through their website and mobile app, the grocery chain announced Friday.

“Over the course of the last few months, we’ve been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in,” said Monica Schwartz, a BJ’s Wholesale Vice President.

There are 13 BJ’s Wholesale locations in Virginia, with two in Henrico County alone. The chain has also announced plans to open a new location in Chesterfield County by the end of 2022.

Virginians received emergency SNAP benefits in September as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and you can read more about what that means for those receiving benefits here.