Black bear cub on exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next time you’re at the Metro Richmond Zoo, you’ll be able to see Omai and her baby Ramsey.

The zoo announced Thursday the pair is now on exhibit. The new cub, born in February, has been taking time to grow and bond with her mother.

“Bears are born pink with little fuzz and weighing less than a pound. They are very slow developing with their eyes opening after a month and a half and slow to become mobile,” the zoo said.

Since Ramsey is not able to be with her father Ginseng yet, her and Omai are on exhibit each day until 1 p.m., at which time they will be shifted off the exhibit and Ginseng will be moved back on exhibit.