HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident contacted Henrico Animal Protection to report a black bear sighting in the Foxhall neighborhood — in the West End near Short Pump — Tuesday morning.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Henrico Police said it is very common to see bears out and about this time of year.

Bear sightings occur in at least 92 of Virginia’s 98 counties and cities, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The most common food attractants are bird feeders, garbage and pet food. However, grills, livestock feeds, compost, fruit trees and beehives can also attract bears.

The Department of Wildlife Resources recommends securing garbage and removing pet food and bird feeders. After a few failed attempts to find food around homes, bears will usually leave the area in search of their natural wild foods.

More information on black bears and what to do if you encounter one in your home can be found here.