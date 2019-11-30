Black Business Expo kicks off Small Business Saturday

(WRIC) – A Black Expo — sponsored by Black Connections — kicked off Small Business Saturday in their own way Friday.

“This is all positive,” Sandra Wilson, who helped organize the expo said. “Why not do it?!”

Wilson told 8News more than 60 vendors showed up for the expo. Wilson said she’s thankful that many came out to support the event.

At the Black Expo you could find vendors who sold hair, food, and other unique products.

A pair of sisters showed up to sell their lip gloss line. Although the young girls have only been selling thier line for a short amount of time, they say they have what it takes to run a successful business.

5-year-old Aniyla Moore and 7-year-old Avanni Ferguson are the owners of “Keep it cute sis, lip gloss.”

“We want other girls to be pretty and fabulous like us,” Avanni Ferguson told 8News.

Wilson hopes to have an expo in the spring with even more vendors.

