Black Friday shoppers bring long lines, sales to central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The holiday shopping season has officially begun in central Virginia! Black Friday deals brought shoppers and long lines to stores bright and early.

“I wanted to get the best deals before all the crowds start,” shopper Robert Bozard told 8News.

Some shoppers are reporting less of a frenzy in stores like Kohl’s and Target. One shopper told 8News the stores weren’t as crowded as he expected.

“The thing that drove me to it initially was the chaos because I kind of like it,” Keith Young, a long-time Black Friday shopper, said. “It’s not too crazy in here. It gets a little hectic than normal. Maybe the lines, but nobody’s fighting for anything.”

Self-proclaimed Black Friday veteran Tammy Rush and her sisters planned out their entire day. They woke up at 3 a.m. to make sure they got the best deals.

“I picked up my newspaper on Wednesday because it came out early this year,” Rush told 8News. “I had plenty of time to through the sales papers. We map it out.”

For some, it’s not about what you’re shopping for, but who you’re with that kicks off the holiday season.

“Tradition. Enjoying coming out with my sisters. It’s the couple things we do a year together,” Rush said.

