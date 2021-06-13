Blackstone building catches fire with ammunition, gunpowder inside

The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, Crewe Volunteer Fire Department and Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire with ammunition and gunpowder in the building just after midnight on Sunday. (Photo: Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department)

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, Crewe Volunteer Fire Department and Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire with ammunition and gunpowder in the building just after midnight on Sunday.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 1300 block of Rocky Hill Road. Units arrived on scene to find building with heavy smoke showing.

The homeowner reportedly advised first responders that there was ammunition in the building, as well as vehicles.

Firefighters said that ammunition was exploding as the units from Blackstone and Crewe worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby residence.

According to a release, mutual aid units from the Amelia County Fire Department and Fort Pickett Fire and EMS assisted with the incident.