“Blessing of the Animals” in Richmond canceled due to COVID-19 regulations

blessing of the animals

File photo of a dog at the 2017 Bark and Brewfest Sunday in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad will not be hosting their annual Blessing of the Animals.

The annual event is canceled because of new COVID-19 regulations in Virginia. The blessing is usually held on the second Friday of December in Shockoe Slip.

We will miss seeing you at this special time of year and wish everyone a safe and

joyous holiday season; please join us in sending special best wishes to the

officers and horses of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond K9’s and

their partners, all working and companion animals and those who love animals

everywhere. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!

Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad

The event is scheduled for 2021.

