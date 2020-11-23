“Blessing of the Animals” in Richmond canceled due to COVID-19 regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad will not be hosting their annual Blessing of the Animals.
The annual event is canceled because of new COVID-19 regulations in Virginia. The blessing is usually held on the second Friday of December in Shockoe Slip.
We will miss seeing you at this special time of year and wish everyone a safe and
joyous holiday season; please join us in sending special best wishes to the
officers and horses of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond K9’s and
their partners, all working and companion animals and those who love animals
everywhere. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad
The event is scheduled for 2021.