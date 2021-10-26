Boaters left adrift after capsizing near Dutch Gap

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two boaters had to be rescued from the James River Tuesday afternoon after their boat capsized near the Dutch Gap boat landing.

Chesterfield Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at around 2:45 p.m., and arrived just before 3 p.m. Rescue crews located the two victims about a mile downstream from the boat landing and rescued them from the water a half hour after the first units arrived on scene.

Both victims were wearing life vests when they were rescued, and crews say they were uninjured. The boat remains overturned in the water, and Chesterfield Fire has alerted the Coast Guard and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

It’s still unclear how the boat capsized, but fire crews told 8News reporter Olivia Jaquith at the scene that it was far too windy today for small boats to safely go out on the water.