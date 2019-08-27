Body found identified as missing boater in Caroline County

A body has been found during the search for a boater who went missing in Caroline County Sunday afternoon.
Adam Napier, 30, went missing after his boat capsized. One other person who was on the boat with him was rescued. Napier hasn’t been seen since.
Crews confirmed Tuesday morning that a body had been found and 8News just learned the body was identified as Napier.
