Body found identified as missing boater in Caroline County

A body has been found during the search for a boater who went missing in Caroline County Sunday afternoon.

Adam Napier, 30, went missing after his boat capsized. One other person who was on the boat with him was rescued. Napier hasn’t been seen since.

BREAKING: Officials say a body was just found by volunteers searching for missing boater Adam Napier in the Rappahannock River. Authorities have not yet identified the body. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/C5xDlAVk85 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) August 27, 2019

Crews confirmed Tuesday morning that a body had been found and 8News just learned the body was identified as Napier.

