Body found during search for missing man on Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Virginia (WRIC) — Police officers with the Fort Lee Provost Marshal’s Office found the body of a man in the Blackwater Swamp area on Saturday afternoon while searching for a missing man.

A joint search between Petersburg and Prince George County police departments was conducted to locate Eli Cranston, a 32-year-old man who was reported missing on April 25.

His car was found abandoned near Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road in Prince George County.

Special agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Lee are conducting an investigation on the death of the man — who has not yet been identified.

