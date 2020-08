AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Amelia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report yesterday evening of a deceased male body in a private pond in the 6000 block of Dennisville Road.

There is currently no information on the identity or description of the victim. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiners Office.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.