Body found in Richmond warehouse that went up in flames overnight

Investigators tell 8News they found a body inside the Richmond warehouse that went up in flames overnight.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on S. Thurman Street, off Jefferson Davis Highway in the city’s southside, at around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming out of an open door and flames engulfing the building. The fire was so bad when crews got on scene that firefighters had to start defensive operations from the outside of a building. A second alarm also had to be called to help battle the flames.

While 8News was on scene, fire crews said they heard what sounded like an explosion, and then the power went out on the entire block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officials said the fire was 80 percent contained at around 5 a.m. At some point during their investigation, a body was located inside the building.

The cause of death, and the fire, are both under investigation.

