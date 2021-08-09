Body of fisherman who fell off boat at Dutch Gap recovered

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a fisherman who went missing after falling off a boat at Dutch Gap Friday morning has been recovered.

The Department of Wildlife Resources told 8News that 78-year-old Gary Lee Lane’s body was found at 9:50 a.m. Monday by a search crew near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester. This is approximately 2.5 miles from where he went missing.

Multiple units are on the scene of a water rescue in Dutch Gap. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

Chesterfield authorities responded to a person in the water call around 8:40 a.m. on Friday. According to Paige Pearson with DWR, Lee was out on a boat fishing when he fell in the water.

Pearson said there was another person on the boat with Lee. “He saw him for just a split second when he turned around and looked and by the time he turned the boat around to go back to get him, he didn’t see him,” Pearson said.

Divers and crews searched until sunset Friday and continued their search over the weekend. It was an all-hands-on-deck mission. A coast guard chopper from Elizabeth City joined a cluster of first responders from several nearby agencies in the search.