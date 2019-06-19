Body of Glen Allen boater who went missing found in Mattaponi River

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a 76-year-old Glen Allen man who went missing while boating on the Mattaponi River Tuesday morning has been found. The King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 8News the body of Robert Melton was discovered Wednesday.

VDGIF said authorities responded to the call at 10:30 a.m. Melton’s one-seater fishing boat was found right side up with all of his belongings inside.

His wife, Janet Melton, said the 76-year-old has been fishing on the river since he was 12-years-old. She told 8News that he has no concerning health issues.

Tamara Wilson, Robert’s niece, wrote on Facebook that her uncle had not been found after authorities searched Tuesday. She asked friends and family to help continue the search Wednesday morning.

EMERGENCY: Anyone that is available to do a search and rescue tomorrow morning (Wednesday) please meet at walkerton boat…Posted by Tamara Wilson on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

A group of family and friends were out on boats while another group is waiting along the river. The group was out on the water at 8 a.m. 8News spoke to Robert’s friend and Associate Pastor at Glen Allen Baptist Church.

“With Robert, all I can think of is how much he loved his family, his friends, and fishing,” BJ Crowder said. “So it’s ironic that we’re out here today all out on the river, one of his favorite places to be.”

Crowder said Robert was one of the greatest men he ever met and expressed how hard this search is on a lot of people.

