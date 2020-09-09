Body of man reported missing in Fredericksburg recovered from Rappahannock River

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a 28-year-old man reported missing to the Fredericksburg Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 3, was later found in the Rappahannock River near the King George County line on Saturday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Domonic Crawford, of Fredericksburg, was recovered after witnesses observed a body floating in the Rappahannock River near Muddy Creek on Sept. 5.

“The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the river and recovered the body,” deputies stated in a release. “Detectives worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office and were able to positively identify the victim as Domonic Crawford.”

The news comes after a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the Rappahannock River on Labor Day was found Wednesday morning near the Chatham Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (540)-658-4400.

LATEST HEADLINES: