Body of missing kayaker found in Charles City, deputies say

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a missing male kayaker was discovered one day after his reported disappearance, according to the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office.

The body, identified by authorities as Jake Woollard, was transported to the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Deputies say on Wednesday, June 3, around 1:30 pm, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned kayak found with clothes and a wallet in the area of Fort Pocahontas at Wilson’s Wharf.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was called and the area was searched by land and water. When the search revealed no results, rescue operations were suspended until the following day.

On June 4, around 8:30 a.m., the search resumed for the owner of the kayak. Around 2 p.m., his body was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

