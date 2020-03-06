Body of Richmond sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returns to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a Navy sailor from Richmond who was killed 80 years ago on the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked in Pearl Harbor returned home to be buried Friday.

The remains of 26-year-old Andrew Schmitz were positively identified last fall using dental and anthropological analysis. Prior to the positive ID, Schmitz was classified as ‘still missing from WWII.’

Even this Chesterfield Fire & EMS crew set up a large American flag to pay respects to the procession. @CFEMSPIO @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/X8SjeKhFwD — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) March 6, 2020

Schmitz was one of 428 crew members who were killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized following the surprise Japanese attack in Hawaii.

As Schmitz’s body was being transported to his burial site, many groups waited along the route to honor the fallen sailor.

Sailors, veterans, and Boy Scouts all lined up waiting for Navy Fireman 1st Class Andrew Schmitz to arrive here at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/5taEDtJQBY — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) March 6, 2020

Casket carried by service members into the chapel here in Amelia. pic.twitter.com/VlHqHdzaig — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) March 6, 2020

