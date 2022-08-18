HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.

The person has not been identified and it is not known exactly where the body was found or at what time. Units from Chesterfield Fire and EMS were at the scene as well.

A man went missing on Tuesday after Hopewell Police say he jumped from the Route 10 bridge nearby. It is not yet known if these two events are related.

Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News

