Body recovered in Appomattox River

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A body has been recovered at the Appomattox River Friday night, according to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The department says Petersburg Police is leading the investigation. However, Petersburg Police later clarified that Chesterfield County is leading the investigation.
DGIF was called to the scene to assist. A spokesperson tells 8News that the incident does not appear to be boating related.
An 8News crew is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
