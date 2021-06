RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Farmville will need to boil water due to a reported water main break.

The boil advisory is in effect for residents who are customers of Town of Farmville Waterworks.

“We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water,” a notice to Farmville residents said.

Repair work on the water main is underway, and samples of the water to ensure the absence of bacteria are being taken.