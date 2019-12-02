Boil-water advisory issued for Prince George County tap water

Prince George County, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County has issued a boil water advisory as a precaution due to a recent water main repair.

The Prince George County Water System is advising that residents do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Residents should also use boiled water or water bottles for cooking or drinking.

The advisory was posted to the county’s Facebook page around midnight on Dec. 1.

Notice to Customers of Prince George County Central System Waterworks BOIL YOUR TAP WATER Failure to follow this… Posted by Prince George County, Va. on Sunday, December 1, 2019

The county says the repair may have caused the system to be exposed to contamination. To fix the problem, the county said they are flushing, disinfecting and testing the water system.

The water advisory is expected to be resolved within 3 to 5 days.

At this point, it is unclear what exact locations are affected by this water advisory. 8News has reached out to Prince George County.