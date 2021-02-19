Boil water advisory lifted for Hopewell customers

Some residents in Hopewell, Virginia still don’t have water after a storm hit over the weekend. Another ice storm is expected to hit the area on Thursday. (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia American Water company said customers in the Hopewell water system no longer have to boil their water.

Customers in the City of Hopewell, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County can use their water as normal.

However, the company said people should flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc. prior to using for drinking or cooking using these guidelines:

Run a cold water faucet in your home for 3-5 minutes.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.

Run drinking water fountains for one minute at the highest flow rate possible.

HOPEWELL WATER COVERAGE:

— Mandatory conservation order in place after ‘catastrophic failure’ to water plant in Hopewell

— Thousands still without running water in Hopewell, water pressure to slowly return over ‘several hours’

— Boil water advisory issued for Virginia American Water customers in Hopewell

— Water restored for Hopewell water system customers; Boil advisory still in place

— Hopewell restaurant gets creative to serve customers during water outage

Bottled water distribution efforts have been canceled. Customers with questions can call 1-800-452-6863. Additional information is also available on the company’s website at www.virginiaamwater.com.