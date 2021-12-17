Boil water notice lifted in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Certain Prince George County residents and businesses were warned that their water needed to be boiled before drinking on Wednesday. The county announced Friday that the boil water advisory was over.

According to Prince George County Director of Engineering and Utilities Frank Haltom, all of the water samples taken during the advisory passed.

The advisory was initially put in place after a disruption occurred during maintenance and caused a significant loss in water pressure. After pressure was restored, the county had to flush, disinfect and sample the water.