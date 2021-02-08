Bon Air church putting on annual teddy bear drive for Chesterfield Police

James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, talks about the dangers of a yeti teddy bear during a news conference unveiling the organization’s list of worst toys for the holidays, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unity of Bon Air is moving forward with its annual teddy bear drive that will benefit the Chesterfield County Police Department.

The police department distributes the bears to children in distress or who may have suffered a trauma or loss in an accident or crime.

Those who wish to participate in the drive are welcome to bring a new teddy bear by the church, located at 923 Buford Rd., Richmond, VA 23235, during normal office hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or on Saturday Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monetary donations can be made on the church’s website, just indicate using the online form that your gift is to go towards the bear drive. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards the purchase of new bears.