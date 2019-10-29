Bon Secours to buy three hospitals including Southside Regional Medical Center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One of the nation’s largest medical groups announced its intent to purchase three Virginia hospitals including Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

The agreement with Community Health Systems would transfer Southside Regional, Southampton Memorial Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center to Bon Secours.

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to add three strong, dynamic hospitals to our southeast Virginia footprint,” John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health president and CEO said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the communities and patients we serve, and we look forward to welcoming Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center into our compassionate ministry. We have a unique opportunity to find synergies and work together to serve others.”