Born with facial paralysis, Hopewell kid will soon get chance to smile

(HOPEWELL, Va.) — A Hopewell kid is finally getting the smile he’s always dreamt of following a long battle with facial paralysis.

Jordan Keffer hasn’t had much feeling on the right side of his face since birth, but with one surgery that could soon change.

It's a journey 8News has been following for years. For the young and happy Keffer, he's always known he looked at a bit differently than those around him.

He’s always known he’s looked a little different than those around him. “I just wanted to smile and I looked at mine and mine wasn’t like theirs,” he said.

Worried about how he could be treated in school, his mom Ashley Keffer began fundraising for surgery.

“As kids get older, they get meaner,” she said. “He wants to be like everybody else and I can’t blame him.”

Last year, the first phase of his surgery was completed. Next is the second phase of surgery, which happens in two weeks.

“They are gonna take a muscle from his thigh and gonna put it in his face,” Ashley Keffer said. “They’re gonna take that nerve they ran last year and connect it to that muscle. Then go in his neck and find an artery, and connect that to the muscle. Then, hopefully, he should have movement on that side of his face.”

“I love Jordan’s smile, it’s who he is,” she added. “This is gonna be different for me to look at him, I’m probably going to cry,” she said.

The tears will be well worth it, as it’s a moment the family has waited eight years for.

It’s why Little Jordan tells 8News he’s not nervous at all because he can’t wait to show the world every single one of his pearly whites for the first time ever.

“I see my friends smile like that and it makes me want to smile like them,” he said.

Jordan’s mother told 8News much of the surgery will be covered by their health insurance but they are still facing financial burdens. Click here if you wish to help.