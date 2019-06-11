Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day

Break out your red, white and blue!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are a variety of events around Central Virginia to celebrate Independence Day, featuring fireworks, music and much more.

RICHMOND

Rocketts Red Glare : The second annual 2-day festival features a professional beach volleyball tournament and fireworks spectacular on the banks of the James River. July 3-4 Rocketts Landing Free and family friendly Fireworks scheduled for sunset on July 4 Bring your own blankets and chairs

The second annual 2-day festival features a professional beach volleyball tournament and fireworks spectacular on the banks of the James River.

V.52.32.97, [Statue of Liberty Replica in Chimborazo Park], Richmond Newspapers, Inc., February 12, 1951

Citizenship ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture : 10 a.m. naturalization ceremony A full day of family-friendly activities Special exhibitions on display

:

HENRICO

Red, White and Lights : Henrico’s community Independence Day event features family entertainment, the Richmond Symphony, and fireworks with a light-show finale. July 4 at 4 p.m. Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road Free and family friendly Richmond Symphony performs at 8 p.m. Guests should bring blankets and chairs

Henrico’s community Independence Day event features family entertainment, the Richmond Symphony, and fireworks with a light-show finale.

Carmax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden : Free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daytime only, no fireworks Open rain or shine Includes Butterflies LIVE!, live music from the Happy Lucky Combo, a parade and more



Fireworks at Libbie Mill Midtown : July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. Free and open to the public Fireworks at dusk 2011 Libbie Lake East Street, near the Libbie Mill Library Live music, kids activities, food trucks and more Free parking and shuttle service from Anthem Staples Mill parking lot

:

CHESTERFIELD

Fourth of July Celebration : July 4 at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark Free and family-friendly Live music, food and activities for kids and teens

:

HANOVER

Fourth of July Celebration in Ashland : July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hanover Arts and Activities Center Parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by a patriotic concert with the Hanover Concert Band, food, games, Patriotic Pet Contest and Apple Pie Contest



GOOCHLAND

Fourth of July Fireworks : July 4 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watch from the Goochland County Administration Building, Goochland Elementary School or the Goochland Middle/High School Complex Free No alcohol allowed Rain date: July 5



PETERSBURG

Independence Day Celebration and Artillery Demonstration : July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier The Haversacks & Hardtack String Band performs Civil War-era songs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Battlefield Center Artillery firing, color guard demonstration, living history programs and more All activities included with park admission



Fourth at the Fort : July 4 at Fort Lee Free and open to the public Games, live music, fireworks 4 p.m. 50-cannon salute 7 p.m. Fort Lee’s 392nd Army Band 9:30 p.m. fireworks

:

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

Colonial Heights Fireworks : July 4 at about 9:15 p.m. Viewing will be off I-95, exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Walmart area. Bring blankets or lawn chairs Rain date: July 5



HOPEWELL

Fireworks on the Appomattox : Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m. Free activities, entertainment and food trucks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Main viewing area at John Randolph Medical Center rear parking lot

:

DOSWELL

Kings Dominion : July 1 – July 7 Free military admission and fireworks each night Extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4 Final week of Grand Carnivale festival

:

CHARLES CITY COUNTY

Berkeley Plantation Wreath Laying Ceremony : July 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Berkeley Plantation Honors Benjamin Harrison V., one of seven Virginia signers of the Declaration of Independence and 18th-century owner of Berkeley Plantation Ceremony included with regular admission $12.50 per adult, $7 per child ages 6 to 16



WILLIAMSBURG

Fourth of July Fireworks at Colonial Williamsburg : 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks show set to patriotic music Preceded by a full day of patriotic festivities including music, hands-on activities for kids and public readings of the Declaration of Independence



SPOTSYLVANIA

Spotsylvania Stars and Stripes Spectacular : Saturday, June 29 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. All-day family event Music, food and fireworks Shuttle bus service from nearby locations



Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.