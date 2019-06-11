1  of  5
Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day

Break out your red, white and blue!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are a variety of events around Central Virginia to celebrate Independence Day, featuring fireworks, music and much more. 

RICHMOND

  • Rocketts Red Glare: The second annual 2-day festival features a professional beach volleyball tournament and fireworks spectacular on the banks of the James River. 
    • July 3-4
    • Rocketts Landing
    • Free and family friendly
    • Fireworks scheduled for sunset on July 4
    • Bring your own blankets and chairs
Rocketts Red Glare6_1560287130070.jpg.jpg
V.52.32.97, [Statue of Liberty Replica in Chimborazo Park], Richmond Newspapers, Inc., February 12, 1951

HENRICO

  • Red, White and Lights: Henrico’s community Independence Day event features family entertainment, the Richmond Symphony, and fireworks with a light-show finale. 
    • July 4 at 4 p.m.
    • Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road
    • Free and family friendly
    • Richmond Symphony performs at 8 p.m.
    • Guests should bring blankets and chairs
Henrico Red White and Lights_1560287341128.jpg.jpg
  • Fireworks at Libbie Mill Midtown:
    • July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
    • Free and open to the public
    • Fireworks at dusk
    • 2011 Libbie Lake East Street, near the Libbie Mill Library
    • Live music, kids activities, food trucks and more
    • Free parking and shuttle service from Anthem Staples Mill parking lot

CHESTERFIELD

  • Fourth of July Celebration:
    • July 4 at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
    • Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark
    • Free and family-friendly
    • Live music, food and activities for kids and teens

HANOVER

  • Fourth of July Celebration in Ashland:
    • July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Hanover Arts and Activities Center
    • Parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by a patriotic concert with the Hanover Concert Band, food, games, Patriotic Pet Contest and Apple Pie Contest
Ashland july 4 parade_1560287848532.jpg.jpg

GOOCHLAND

  • Fourth of July Fireworks: 
    • July 4
    • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Watch from the Goochland County Administration Building, Goochland Elementary School or the Goochland Middle/High School Complex
    • Free
    • No alcohol allowed
    • Rain date: July 5

PETERSBURG

  • Independence Day Celebration and Artillery Demonstration:
    • July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier
    • The Haversacks & Hardtack String Band performs Civil War-era songs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Battlefield Center
    • Artillery firing, color guard demonstration, living history programs and more
    • All activities included with park admission
Petersburg independence day color guard_1560287942942.jpg.jpg
  • Fourth at the Fort:
    • July 4 at Fort Lee
    • Free and open to the public
    • Games, live music, fireworks
    • 4 p.m. 50-cannon salute
    • 7 p.m. Fort Lee’s 392nd Army Band
    • 9:30 p.m. fireworks

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

  • Colonial Heights Fireworks:
    • July 4 at about 9:15 p.m.
    • Viewing will be off I-95, exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Walmart area.
    • Bring blankets or lawn chairs
    • Rain date: July 5

HOPEWELL

  • Fireworks on the Appomattox:
    • Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
    • Free activities, entertainment and food trucks from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
    • Main viewing area at John Randolph Medical Center rear parking lot

DOSWELL

  • Kings Dominion:
    • July 1 – July 7
    • Free military admission and fireworks each night
    • Extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4
    • Final week of Grand Carnivale festival

CHARLES CITY COUNTY

  • Berkeley Plantation Wreath Laying Ceremony:
    • July 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Berkeley Plantation
    • Honors Benjamin Harrison V., one of seven Virginia signers of the Declaration of Independence and 18th-century owner of Berkeley Plantation
    • Ceremony included with regular admission
    • $12.50 per adult, $7 per child ages 6 to 16

WILLIAMSBURG

  • Fourth of July Fireworks at Colonial Williamsburg:
    • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Fireworks show set to patriotic music
    • Preceded by a full day of patriotic festivities including music, hands-on activities for kids and public readings of the Declaration of Independence
colonial williamsburg july 4_1560287503378.jpg.jpg

