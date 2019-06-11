Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are a variety of events around Central Virginia to celebrate Independence Day, featuring fireworks, music and much more.
RICHMOND
- Rocketts Red Glare: The second annual 2-day festival features a professional beach volleyball tournament and fireworks spectacular on the banks of the James River.
- July 3-4
- Rocketts Landing
- Free and family friendly
- Fireworks scheduled for sunset on July 4
- Bring your own blankets and chairs
- Flying Squirrels vs. Reading Fightin Phils: (UPDATE: THIS IS NOW SOLD OUT)
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Game starts at 6:35 p.m.
- Celebrate Independence Day at The Diamond and enjoy one of the region’s largest fireworks shows after the game
- Richmond Concert Band Fourth of July Concert:
- July 4
- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- Free and family friendly
- “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death“ Reenactment:
- July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- St. John’s Church
- Free and open to the public, but you may purchase a ticket to reserve a seat
- The Declaration of Independence will be read aloud
- Independence Day at The Valentine:
- July 4 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Special once-a-year bus tour to explore Richmond’s monumental landscape and the stories behind the statues
- Citizenship ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture:
- 10 a.m. naturalization ceremony
- A full day of family-friendly activities
- Special exhibitions on display
HENRICO
- Red, White and Lights: Henrico’s community Independence Day event features family entertainment, the Richmond Symphony, and fireworks with a light-show finale.
- July 4 at 4 p.m.
- Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road
- Free and family friendly
- Richmond Symphony performs at 8 p.m.
- Guests should bring blankets and chairs
- Carmax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden:
- Free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Daytime only, no fireworks
- Open rain or shine
- Includes Butterflies LIVE!, live music from the Happy Lucky Combo, a parade and more
- Fireworks at Libbie Mill Midtown:
- July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- Fireworks at dusk
- 2011 Libbie Lake East Street, near the Libbie Mill Library
- Live music, kids activities, food trucks and more
- Free parking and shuttle service from Anthem Staples Mill parking lot
CHESTERFIELD
- Fourth of July Celebration:
- July 4 at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
- Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark
- Free and family-friendly
- Live music, food and activities for kids and teens
HANOVER
- Fourth of July Celebration in Ashland:
- July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hanover Arts and Activities Center
- Parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by a patriotic concert with the Hanover Concert Band, food, games, Patriotic Pet Contest and Apple Pie Contest
GOOCHLAND
- Fourth of July Fireworks:
- July 4
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Watch from the Goochland County Administration Building, Goochland Elementary School or the Goochland Middle/High School Complex
- Free
- No alcohol allowed
- Rain date: July 5
PETERSBURG
- Independence Day Celebration and Artillery Demonstration:
- July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier
- The Haversacks & Hardtack String Band performs Civil War-era songs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Battlefield Center
- Artillery firing, color guard demonstration, living history programs and more
- All activities included with park admission
- Fourth at the Fort:
- July 4 at Fort Lee
- Free and open to the public
- Games, live music, fireworks
- 4 p.m. 50-cannon salute
- 7 p.m. Fort Lee’s 392nd Army Band
- 9:30 p.m. fireworks
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
- Colonial Heights Fireworks:
- July 4 at about 9:15 p.m.
- Viewing will be off I-95, exit 53 or 54 in the Southgate Square/Walmart area.
- Bring blankets or lawn chairs
- Rain date: July 5
HOPEWELL
- Fireworks on the Appomattox:
- Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
- Free activities, entertainment and food trucks from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- Main viewing area at John Randolph Medical Center rear parking lot
DOSWELL
- Kings Dominion:
- July 1 – July 7
- Free military admission and fireworks each night
- Extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 4
- Final week of Grand Carnivale festival
CHARLES CITY COUNTY
- Berkeley Plantation Wreath Laying Ceremony:
- July 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Berkeley Plantation
- Honors Benjamin Harrison V., one of seven Virginia signers of the Declaration of Independence and 18th-century owner of Berkeley Plantation
- Ceremony included with regular admission
- $12.50 per adult, $7 per child ages 6 to 16
WILLIAMSBURG
- Fourth of July Fireworks at Colonial Williamsburg:
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks show set to patriotic music
- Preceded by a full day of patriotic festivities including music, hands-on activities for kids and public readings of the Declaration of Independence
SPOTSYLVANIA
- Spotsylvania Stars and Stripes Spectacular:
- Saturday, June 29 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- All-day family event
- Music, food and fireworks
- Shuttle bus service from nearby locations
